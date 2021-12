Marco Island Center for the Arts is getting in the holiday spirit and wants to invite you to make the festivities part of your celebration. The 8th Annual Festival of Trees will feature uniquely themed small trees decorated by organizations and members of the community. The Festival of Trees entries are then auctioned through a silent auction starting Nov. 30 in the Lauritzen gallery. If you are looking for a little tree to add to your holiday décor, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO