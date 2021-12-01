ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Investing in their child's future college education tops some parents' holiday gift list

By Sarah O'Brien, @sarahtgobrien
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose to half of parents in a survey said they may ask for contributions to a 529 college savings account in lieu of a traditional holiday gift. These state-sponsored plans generally have made it easier to contribute to someone else's account. There may be a tax break at the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
coastalpoint.com

Davis: Give the gift of education this holiday season

The holiday season can be stressful as gift-givers search for the perfect present. Add to that this year’s supply chain issues and possible toy shortages, and shopping for the holidays could be extra hectic. The DE529 Education Savings Plan will never be out of stock or difficult to find, state officials reminded the public recently.
INCOME TAX
cheddar.com

UNest Raises $26 Million as It Helps Parents Invest in Their Kids' Future

Fintech startup UNest is providing financial planning tools for parents saving on behalf of their children and has raised $26 million to accelerate its mission. Ksenia Yudina, Founder and CEO at UNest, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where she discusses how her company is closing the wealth gap and leveling the playing field for the next generation.
ADVOCACY
Chicago Sun-Times

Parents need quality child care, and colleges and universities can provide it

One consequence of 18 months of pandemic hibernation is a reassessment of lifestyles, which has led to the Great Resignation. Working from home while caring for small children has underscored families’ need for help. Now that some jobs allow for working at home, returning to the office, or a combination of both, parents are struggling to find a new balance between work and child care.
CHICAGO, IL
prospectusnews.com

Introducing Parkland College’s Cobra Investment Society

Parkland College has welcomed a new student organization to campus. The Cobra Investment Society (CIS) joins the list of nearly thirty other active student clubs and organizations, and Kha Nguyen, Co-President of the Cobra Investment Society, is excited to spread the word. The Cobra Investment Society (CIS) is a student...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Morris
WFXR

Sheetz listed among top best workplaces for parents

ALTOONA, Pa. (WFXR) – Sheetz has been recognized as a top place to work for parents by Great Places to Work. The popular Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain is ranked 83rd on this year’s list and is the only convenience store to make an appearance on the list. “We are proud of this recognition as […]
RELATIONSHIPS
stateofreform.com

Investing in early child care and learning takes place at Virginia Education Summit

Access to affordable child care and education are two social determinants of health that state leaders are working to address in Virginia. Today and tomorrow, legislators from the House Committee on Education and Senate Committee on Education and Health are discussing possible solutions at the 2021 Virginia Education Summit, which is hosted by the Hunt Institute at Old Dominion University.
VIRGINIA STATE
World Bank Blogs

Are parents' investments in education distorted by inaccurate beliefs? Guest Post by Tianqi Gan

This is the 14th in this year’s series of posts by PhD students on the job market. How much to invest in children's education is one of the most important decisions that households make. It is also a tough decision for two reasons. First, past and current performance may not be enough to guide parents on alternative outcomes (e.g., college admission) for different levels of investment. Second, for college admissions, there is information friction at the scale level. What matters is a child’s relative position among their cohort of college applicants nationwide or within a province, yet a parent can only observe their child’s relative rank among a local peer group (students in the same high school). The two information frictions may distort parents' beliefs about their children's ability and result in suboptimal educational investments. Studies have shown that there are negative consequences to misbelief in efforts and limited access to performance records, exacerbated for poorer households.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Private College#Tax Deductions#The College Board#Fidelity Investments#Virginia529
mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

The Holidays Should be Special: Give Gifts to a Child in Foster Care

ICWA asks community members and businesses to make the holidays memorable for our tribal youth by sponsoring a child in foster care with supplemental Christmas gifts this year (similar to how we have done the ICWA Giving Tree in the past). There are currently 40 children in alternative care ranging...
SOCIETY
WEHT/WTVW

Best budget gifts for your grandpa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for your grandpa is best?  For all they do for their families, grandpas deserve only the best in life. However, sometimes we simply don’t have the money to spend on a lavish gift. Thankfully, there are many items out there that will […]
RELATIONSHIPS
chronicle99.com

How Parents With Specially Abled Child Can Secure Their Future

Many parents across the world have a child that requires special care and extra attention. The parents who want to secure their child’s future should follow specific strategies to receive a financial boost. The parents need to consult professionals and several companies that aim to help children with special needs. CNBC reports that every financial plan must include money management, care, and shelter.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

69% With Federal Student Loans Will Need to Take Additional Action to Afford Monthly Payments When Deferment Ends Next Year

NEW YORK – December 6, 2021 – With less than two months left until the federal student loan deferment period ends on January 31, 2022, a new report from Bankrate.com and BestColleges.com finds that nearly 7 in 10 (69%) with federal student loans will need to take additional action(s) to be able to afford the […] The post 69% With Federal Student Loans Will Need to Take Additional Action to Afford Monthly Payments When Deferment Ends Next Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CREDITS & LOANS
SmartAsset

Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You

There’s good news for folks out there who like free money: the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) has more than $2.4 billion in unclaimed retirement funds — and there’s a chance that some of if might belong to you.  The … Continue reading → The post Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy