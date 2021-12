It’s not often that a head coach leaves a job for their local rival. In particular, it’s not common to do so when you’re running the more successful program already. It’s even more surprising when that coach does so, despite having a massive extension in front of them. However, that’s exactly what Sonny Dykes did when he turned down more than $4 million a year at SMU to go to TCU for “significantly more money.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO