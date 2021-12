Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed the media for the first time since his postgame chat with reporters after the win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. While Reid prefaced his presser by saying he wouldn’t have a full rundown of the injuries until later today, he did provide a few key updates on some players dealing with injuries. He started by addressing the concerns on the offensive line, speaking on right tackle Lucas Niang who has missed the past two games with a rib injury suffered in Week 9.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO