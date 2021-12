Gravely serious: Cemeteries are accusing the powerful funeral home industry of trying to create a monopoly on pre-planned funeral casket sales through a Senate bill. At issue is the amount of casket sales a cemetery must hold in a trust in case it goes out of business. Cemeteries say they rely on cash from caskets to keep their burial grounds operating and cannot afford to keep most of the sales in a trust. Funeral home officials say they’re trying to level the playing field, Laura Hancock reports.

OHIO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO