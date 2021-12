Still looking confused as ever on the sideline. Still losing close games, even though I don't know if you can blame her for that, she isn't the head coach. Just because of the fact that she is an assistant coach there now, I hope we destroy them when we play them. I have a lot of respect for Katie Meier but not for Dunkenberger. The majority of our downfall was on her terms as a head coach. Still think Bonnie recommended her on purpose as a get back at Weaver. Just my opinion though.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO