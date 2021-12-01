ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheSabre.com Podcast: Into The Unknown

The Virginia football program received some shocking news Thursday when Bronco Mendenhall announced he would step down after the upcoming bowl game, ending a six-year tenure that saw him lead UVA to regular bowl eligibility and the 2019 ACC Coastal Division Champions. TheSabre.com Podcast reacts to the news. You can...
How times have changed

Dec 22nd 1986 Frank Beamer signs a 4 year contract with Virginia Tech at $80000 annual salary. Look at what has happened with Tv money and being in a conference.
Fu did not materially change the trajectory of our talent acquisition.

If anything, we can probably agree that our overall talent on our current roster is below the level it was 1995-2011, and at best the same as it was from 2012-2016 (although those teams did have high draft picks on the defensive side). To me this is the biggest failure...
How the Spurs’ core rotation has done so far

19 games into the season, let’s draw the curtains on small sample size theater. A bit more than 20 percent of the games of the season have been played, and the Spurs have won a bit more than 30 percent of their games. It’s time have a look at how the core rotation players have done so far statistically, and what that could mean for their future. (All figures per basketball-reference.com except where mentioned.)
Y’all do realize we are still in rebuilding mode

This is only year three. And don’t forget what MY had when he came here. Almost no players at all. Year one was just trying to field a team. Year two was more player changes and the start of our new recruiting. I know this year has been up and...
Tech almost never does well when they are favored

Basketball or football, historically we do a better job rising to the occasion when we are underdogs. Players are streaky and you can’t blame them for having a bad day on offense. Playing the defense they played yesterday is pitiful.
Coach D'Amour with another softball commit today

Emily Legette, class of 2023, lefthanded power hitter and the Miami Herald's Softball Player of the Year. Yes, it just high school, but a .608 batting average and NO strikeouts during the season. Her twitter shows some real bombs. Welcome to Hokie Nation, Emily!!!. [Post edited by VTChip at 12/05/2021...
We likely to learn who OC is he Mon am

Hoping we can hold on to this current recruiting class. Just conjecture but -- BEST2VT 12/03/2021 5:51PM. I'd think not having a coach on the hot seat is a recruiting plus ** -- Happy Dog 12/03/2021 6:50PM. 👍. And makes me hopeful some other kids might reopen their recruitment --...
Any word on Vice?

Seems like he would be one of the coaching staff Pry should try to retain. Are we going to have to wait to hear about an OC before moves on the offense are made?
Steve Forbes and Kellie Harper gettin' nervous

You guys are causing coaches to step down and to be fired....LOL ** -- Cavalier Crusader 12/03/2021 2:05PM. We cause more NCAA coaching turnover than years of federal investigation. ** -- KCHokie2 12/03/2021 9:49PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
Gawd this is regional again

Every Hokie in DMV, Richmond and 757 is stoked for the pinstripe and Penn State. Amazing it appears the folks in SWVA are not excited and rather go to south. PSU and VT would be a sell out and of course alot of press between franklin and pry. and playing...
MO on how to play against VT

1. Play physical against our guards to get offense out of rhythm. We slow to a walk and start backing down into offense pounding the dribble. 2. Close out hard on shooters Allyne and Cattoor. 3. Use bigs to play behind Aluma and Mutts. Don't double team. Force them to...
Virginia Tech, Brent Pry Hire Two Assistants: Derek Jones & Shawn Quinn

New Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry announced the hiring of two assistant coaches, Derek Jones and Shawn Quinn, on Sunday afternoon. Though it is unclear what specific positions the two will have as of now, they are both defensive-minded coaches. Jones has experience coaching defensive backs, and Quinn has coached linebackers and the defensive line. Pry already retained J.C. Price as his Associate Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach, so it’s likely Quinn will mentor linebackers.
You nailed it

In general, another year of college isn't going to show a scout something they didn't already know. Exceptions for players overcoming injury or limited snaps with something to prove. These borderline draft players likely benefit the most by dedicating the next several months to gain an extra pound or carve off a tenth in the 40 to try to separate themselves from the others in the huge pack of borderline players. The risk of course is that they could be giving up a great year of college ball to never play a meaningful snap again.
Shane

I'd rather not play either of those teams now. Let the paint dry a little.** -- VTFelix 12/03/2021 11:52AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I forgot Dunkenberger is an assistant at Miami now.

Still looking confused as ever on the sideline. Still losing close games, even though I don't know if you can blame her for that, she isn't the head coach. Just because of the fact that she is an assistant coach there now, I hope we destroy them when we play them. I have a lot of respect for Katie Meier but not for Dunkenberger. The majority of our downfall was on her terms as a head coach. Still think Bonnie recommended her on purpose as a get back at Weaver. Just my opinion though.
Inside The Numbers: The 2021 Virginia Tech Offense

Today we’ll cover some of the various things that stood out to me when reviewing Virginia Tech’s 2021 season offensive grades on Pro Football Focus. Sure, the Hokies still have a bowl game to play, but humor me as I try to find something interesting to talk about as we wait to learn who new head coach Brent Pry will hire for his coaching staff.
