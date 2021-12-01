New Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry announced the hiring of two assistant coaches, Derek Jones and Shawn Quinn, on Sunday afternoon. Though it is unclear what specific positions the two will have as of now, they are both defensive-minded coaches. Jones has experience coaching defensive backs, and Quinn has coached linebackers and the defensive line. Pry already retained J.C. Price as his Associate Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach, so it’s likely Quinn will mentor linebackers.
Comments / 0