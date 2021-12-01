Noon Noels returns to downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka held its Noon Noels on Wednesday.

Pastor Sandra Brown welcomed the visitors and led them in singing Christmas songs before the Washburn Rural High School Choir performed.

Noon Noels is a free Christmas concert series held on the first three Wednesdays in December. Local high school choirs will sing holiday songs, and the audience is encouraged to sing along.



Noon Noels is held in the church sanctuary from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. at 817 SW Harrison in downtown Topeka. The concert is also live-streamed on the church webpage, https://fpctopeka.org/.

Guest choirs for Noon Noels are,

December 1st, Washburn Rural High School

December 8th, Seaman High School Show Choir

December 15th, Shawnee Heights High School Choralaires











































