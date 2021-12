The announcer revved up the crowd with a “Let’s get ready to rumble!” as Nathan Valencia and his opponent started pounding each other in the boxing ring. At one point during the fraternity-run charity match, Valencia’s opponent had him on the ropes before landing a left hook to Valencia’s face. The 20-year-old junior at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas rallied, however. He danced toward the center of the ring to escape and eventually finished the fight.

