Allegiant Air, Viva Aerobus team up on landmark deal between low-cost airlines

Allegiant Air is hoping to make history with a first-of-its-kind agreement between low-cost carriers that would expand its U.S. service to Mexico and create new budget-friendly nonstop routes between the two countries.

The Las Vegas-based carrier announced plans Wednesday to partner with Viva Aerobus , which serves destinations across Mexico as well as select cities in the U.S. and Latin America.

"This groundbreaking alliance should reduce fares, stimulate traffic, and ultimately link many new transborder cities with nonstop service," Allegiant Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. said in a statement. "In short, it will bring meaningful (ultra-low-cost carrier) competition to the U.S.-Mexico market for the first time in history."

The partnership still has to be approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission.

If approved, codeshare flights could begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Allegiant currently serves more than 130 cities across the U.S. but not Mexico.

