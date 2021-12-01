ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Moses Moody: Sent to G League

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Moody was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday....

www.cbssports.com

SLAM

Golden State Warriors Send Klay Thompson to G-League For ‘Increased Practice Reps’

The Golden State Warriors (18-2) entered the final stages of Klay Thompson‘s rehab by assigning him to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Sunday. The team also sent second-year center James Wiseman. Thompson has not played an NBA game since tearing his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and then tearing his Achilles during a rehab session in November 2020.
NBA
#The Warriors#The Santa Cruz Warriors#Golden State
CBS Sports

Jazz's Jared Butler: Sent to G League

Butler was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday. Butler has been a fringe rotation option for the Jazz this season, but he has been electric at the G League level. He will likely get extended run for the Stars when they face the Stockton Kings on Tuesday night.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Udoka Azubuike: Assigned to G League

Azubuike was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday. Azubuike has only made four appearances with the Jazz this season, playing a total of eight minutes. However, he has been productive at the G League level, averaging 12.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Hawks' Skylar Mays: Sent back to G League

The Hawks assigned Mays to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Mays rejoined the Hawks ahead of Monday's 113-101 win over the Thunder and played the final minute of the contest, recording no statistics. Though the G League squad won't play its next game until Sunday, Mays will join the affiliate for some extra practice time while Atlanta heads out on a two-game road trip.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Returns to G League

The Hawks assigned Johnson to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Rookie Sharife Cooper and two-way player Skylar Mays will join Johnson at College Park while the NBA team heads out on a two-game road trip. Johnson, the No. 21 overall pick in this year's draft, has been outstanding through four G League games with averages of 14.8 points (on 45.8 percent shooting from the field), 14.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains Warriors' caution with Wiseman's rehab

The Warriors have managed an NBA-best 15-2 record so far this season without two of their key players. One being, Klay Thompson, who is nearing a possible late-December return. The other, being, 20-year-old center James Wiseman, who is recovering from a torn meniscus sustained in April of last season. Following...
NBA
NBA

Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody have been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. Kuminga has played in 12 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game. In his lone appearance with Santa Cruz this season, the rookie forward scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Josh Christopher: Sent to G League

Christopher was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Christopher logged eight points in six minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to Boston, but he'll now head to the G League. He should see a larger role with the Vipers.
NBA
CBS Sports

MaCio Teague: G League season-high in loss

Teague had 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 122-119 defeat against the Stockton Kings. Teague performed well on Tuesday, posting a season-high in points as his side just couldn't pull out an overtime win. He made half of his three-pointers against Stockton, compared to his season total of 29.4 percent.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Bound for G League

The Hawks assigned Cooper to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Cooper was back with the Hawks for their 113-101 win over the Thunder on Monday, with the rookie point guard getting off the bench for the final minute of the contest. He doesn't look as though he'll stick with the Hawks as the team heads out on a two-game road trip this week, but Cooper should get ample practice time with the Skyhawks over the next several days.
BASKETBALL
vavel.com

How Is Capitanes CDMX Doing In The NBA G-League?

''I just want us to be competitive.'' Those were Capitanes CDMX General Manager Nick Lagios words when asked about his expectations prior to the start of the 2021 NBA G-League season. Eight games into the Showcase Cup in the Development League and seems like Lagios plans' are going in the...
NBA
wvsportsnow.com

McBride, Paige Go Head-to-Head in G-league Battle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a regular season matchup on Monday night between the Maine Celtics and the Westchester Knicks, former WVU guards Miles McBride and Jaysean Paige went up against each other. Both former Mountaineers had great nights. McBride, who played guard for WVU from 2020-21, finished with 28 points,...
NBA

