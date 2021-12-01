Why Prince William Is So Frustrated With This TV Network

How do you do, fellow chums? Prince William didn’t need an Oprah tell-all to declare he’s a massive fan of Australian hard-rock masters AC/DC, an amusing revelation, perhaps destined for a Crown season-six dance montage, that came during a Monday appearance on the podcast Time to Walk. In particular, Wills is a massive fan of the 1990 guitar opus “Thunderstruck,” a song so technically complex that AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has to sit down for an hour to practice whenever he plays it live. “There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck,’” William earnestly explained. “I have to say, the first time I put it on — and I’ve heard it a million times now — I was kind of like, Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning.” He continued with the most polite elucidation of “Thunderstruck” ever:

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO