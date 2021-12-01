ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenager charged over high school shooting that left four dead

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJZ2G_0dBO2Pnv00

A teenager has been charged with murder, terrorism and other charges after a shooting killed four fellow students and injured others at a high school in Michigan.

Charges against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley were announced on Wednesday, a few hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teenager from Oxford High School in south-eastern Michigan.

Crumbley is charged as an adult.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

Investigators say Crumbley was armed with a semi-automatic handgun bought last week by his father.

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Macon Telegraph

What to know about 4 students killed in Michigan high school shooting. ‘My heart aches’

Four students killed in a school shooting have been identified after a 15-year-old gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30 identified Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, as the first three fatalities from that day’s shooting at Oxford High School. On Dec. 1, 17-year-old Justin Shilling was announced as the fourth student to die from injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Guest on Laura Ingraham show claims charges against parents of alleged school shooter are ‘politically motivated’

A Fox News guests said that the prosecution of the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who has been charged with killing four people in a mass shooting at an Oxford, Michigan high school, is "politically motivated”.Andrew Branca, an attorney specialising in self-defense law, appeared on Fox News' Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham, where he made the comments. During the interview, Mr Branca offered his sympathies to the parents who lost children in the shooting and said that Ethan Crumbley should be held to the "fullest extent of the law”, but went on to criticise the prosecution of the 15-year-old's parents....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley’s mother weeps as she and husband plead not guilty after arrest

The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting, in which their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County jail – the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Murder#Detroit#Oxford High School
ClickOnDetroit.com

Experts weigh in on response to Oxford High School shooting that left 3 dead, others injured

OXFORD, Mich. – At least three people have been killed and eight others were injured, including a teacher, at Oxford High School. Starting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) the sheriff’s office received more than 100 calls to their dispatch about the active shooter situation at Oxford High School, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe. McCabe said the suspected shooter was taken into custody within five minutes of the first call to 911.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

School officials could be charged in deadly Michigan shooting: prosecutor

Michigan school officials could still be charged for ignoring multiple red flags ahead of the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School, the local prosecutor warned in a new interview. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald had already lashed out at how “angry” she was at Ethan Crumbley, 15, being allowed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Public Safety
Complex

Four People Dead After Shooting at Michigan High School, 15-Year-Old Suspect in Custody (UPDATE)

UPDATED 12/1, 2:35 p.m. ET: The accused Oxford High School shooter has been publicly identified as Ethan Crumbley. The 15-year-old will be tried as an adult on charges of murder and terrorism, in addition to other charges, per the Associated Press. The announcement was made hours after a fourth teen, Justin Shilling, died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Threats circulated on campus prior to deadly attack, student says

Threats of a shooting allegedly circulated on a Michigan high school campus prior to a 15-year-old student suspect’s deadly rampage.Three people were killed and eight others injured when gunfire erupted at Oxford High School in Oxford Township just before 1pm local time on Tuesday.Authorities identified the gunman as a male sophomore at the school who was arrested at the scene.As panicked parents rushed to locate their children in the chaos, one mother claimed that her son had heard threats of a shooting before it occurred.Robin Redding told the Associated Press her son Treshan Bryant, a 12th grader at the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Video shows ‘red flag’ warning that led students to flee classroom through a window

Chilling footage shows students cowering in fear when a 15-year-old gunman opened fire on a high school in Michigan, killing four people and wounding seven others.The video obtained by Fox 2 was recorded by a student during a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to the outlet.It shows students barricaded inside a classroom after a suspect identified as Ethan Crumbley began firing in the hallway. “Sheriff’s office,” a male voice is heard saying. “You can come out.”One of the hiding students whispers: “He said it’s safe to come out,” to which another replies: “We’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crowd gathers outside hospital of organ-donating victim of Michigan school shooting

A crowd of hundreds gathered outside a Michigan hospital on Friday in support of Justin Shilling, one of the victims of the Oxford High School mass shooting earlier this week, as his body was moved into surgery for organ donation.The 17-year-old was proclaimed dead on Wednesday, a day after the fatal shooting. Four students were killed and seven others were injured after their classmate allegedly opened fire indiscriminately in the halls of the high school. Justin’s family has decided to donate his organs to Florida-based NGO Gift of Life. His body was kept on life support in the McLaren...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
