Teenager charged over high school shooting that left four dead

A teenager has been charged with murder, terrorism and other charges after a shooting killed four fellow students and injured others at a high school in Michigan.

Charges against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley were announced on Wednesday, a few hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teenager from Oxford High School in south-eastern Michigan.

Crumbley is charged as an adult.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

Investigators say Crumbley was armed with a semi-automatic handgun bought last week by his father.

