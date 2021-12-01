America’s first case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in California

The first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the United States has been identified in California.

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed the case in a White House news briefing on Wednesday. Fauci said the individual, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned from traveling in South Africa to the San Francisco area on November 22nd and tested positive on November 29th.

“The individual is self quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts, thus far, have tested negative,” he announced. “We feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms, but actually the symptoms appear to be improving.”

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that omicron has been reported in at least 23 countries.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, or get a booster if they’re eligible.

