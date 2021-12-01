ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

America’s first case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in California

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ckrq4_0dBO2FDt00

The first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the United States has been identified in California.

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed the case in a White House news briefing on Wednesday. Fauci said the individual, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned from traveling in South Africa to the San Francisco area on November 22nd and tested positive on November 29th.

“The individual is self quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts, thus far, have tested negative,” he announced. “We feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms, but actually the symptoms appear to be improving.”

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that omicron has been reported in at least 23 countries.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, or get a booster if they’re eligible.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday early indications suggested the Covid-19 Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains, and was possibly milder, while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. 
SCIENCE
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Fauci did 'immeasurable harm' with premature warnings on omicron: Pavlich

“The Five” hosts tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday for appearing to downplay his previously dire warnings on the new COVID-19 omicron variant. “For Dr. Fauci again to go out and scare the entire country in the world into thinking this is going to be the death of everything again did immeasurable harm,” co-host Katie Pavlich said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Omicron Covid
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to re-impose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return to economically punishing lockdowns. While it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, "the preliminary data don't indicate that this is more severe," the World Health Organization's second-in-command told AFP. "In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview on Tuesday, insisting though that more research was needed.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy