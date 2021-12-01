Spider-Man: Homecoming Writer Reveals Why Uncle Ben Is Not in the Movie

With Spider-Man: No Way Home mere weeks away from hitting theaters, many folks are reminiscing about past Spider-Man movies. This is especially true considering the many connections the upcoming movie has to previous films. Earlier this month, the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed the current Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will be facing off with lots of former franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. This has prompted many folks to take to the Internet to share their Spider-Man movie rankings, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn joined in the on the fun.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO