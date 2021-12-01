Five Huskers Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

(Lincoln) -- For the second time in three weeks, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. McGowens averaged 20.0 points on 50 percent shooting in helping the Huskers to a perfect 2-0 record last week. Nebraska enter this week’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge riding a four-game win streak. The 6-foot-7 guard from Pendleton, S.C., had 18 point six rebounds and four assists in NU’s win over Tennessee Tech and followed up that performance with 22 points, eight boards and four assists in the 83-70 win over South Dakota on Saturday. McGowens leads all Big Ten freshman in scoring (17.7 ppg) and ranks second in rebounding (6.9 rpg). McGowens is the first Husker men’s basketball player to earn multiple weekly freshman honors since Shavon Shields in 2012-13.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO