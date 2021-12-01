ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Huskers Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

By Jacob Padilla
hailvarsity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Huskers earned postseason conference honors after a second-place Big Ten finish for Nebraska this season. Freshman Lexi Rodriguez earned Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-Big Ten First team. Senior Lauren Stivrins and junior Madi Kubik joined her on the first team while Nicklin Hames earned a second-team...

