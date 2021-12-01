Josh Turner Shares Sacrifice in Christmas Song, Makes Holiday Tour a Family Affair: 'Making Memories'

Visible Music College Chicago issued the following announcement on Nov. 22. I remember the first time I heard Johnny Cash. I grew up in the golden age of television. Well, not really, but I grew up in the golden (or blueish) light of it, that is for certain. Lying there on the shag carpet watching whatever was on the three channels (and the one mom made us watch sometimes), I saw Johnny Cash perform some country music and it was fine. Not my favorite, but I liked something about him. Always loved his deep voice. Well, decades later, I can say that I matured in my appreciation for Johnny Cash, including now managing some visits to the first place Johnny ever performed live with the Tennessee Two here in Memphis. I used to manage the building itself and I was integral in the place being saved and monumented and signage applied to this historic site. More on that later.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO