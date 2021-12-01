ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CryoLife's director buy shares

By Shweta Agarwal
 6 days ago
CryoLife's (CRY +4.7%) director Anthony B....

NeoGenomics gains 7% as CEO buys shares

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is up 7.4% today after some insider buying. In SEC Filing, the company disclosed Chief Executive Officer Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares on Monday. At price of $30.63, Mallon spent about $520,710 on shares. The move leaves him with direct beneficial ownership of 72,736 shares.
STOCKS
Loop Capital initiates Stryker with a Buy rating

Stryker (SYK +3.4%) was initiated coverage at Loop Capital with a Buy rating, PT $305. Analyst Jason Wittes said Stryker remains a "premier" diversified medical device company with "best-in-class" execution that consistently produces predictable above market top-line growth and bottom-line growth, which despite the recent pandemic-related pull back seems poised to deliver in 2021 and 2022.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony B
Outlook Therapeutics tracks higher as CEO, COO buy shares

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) moves up after the company disclosed a series of insider buying actions coming in from C-level executives. The SEC Filing shows CEO and President C.Russell Trenary III has bought 25,000 shares at a price of $1.39 each. The move takes the Trenary direct beneficial ownership to 35,000 shares.
STOCKS
Adicet Bio slips on common stock offering

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) has lost ~2.5% in the post-market after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock at the public offering price (net of underwriting discounts and commissions) is also under consideration.
STOCKS
Co-Diagnostics partners with Tiicker to reach individual investors

Co-Diagnostics (CODX +2.8%) is partnering with Tiicker, a platform and app that rewards shareholder loyalty, to reach more potential investors. Tiicker is designed to connect with an individual's online brokerage account and then provide discounts, upgrades, swag, and the like on products that a company the individual has invested in sells.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood's ARK buys more than $100 million worth of DocuSign shares

Cathie Wood's ARK exchange-traded funds purchased more than $100 million worth of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares on Friday, amid a steep sell-off that saw the company lose nearly half of its value. According to disclosures posted on the firm's website, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) did the majority of the buys, with...
STOCKS
Centessa Pharmaceuticals directors purchase shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA +1.6%) Director De Rubertis Francesco who is a 10% owner of the company purchased 97,151 shares at $11.62 - $12.62 worth ~$1.2M on Nov.30. Also, Director Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) with 10% ownership acquired 97,151 shares at $11.62 - $12.62. Quick look at ownership structure:. On Dec.1,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

Paycor's CEO buys 25,000 shares

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) CEO Raul Jr. Villar has purchased 25,000 shares of the company at $29.35/share. The total transaction value comes at around $734K. Stock is up 1% in after-hours trading. SEC Filing. Previously (Nov. 9): Paycor HCM EPS misses by $0.17, beats on revenue.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

PetIQ's CEO buys $1M of shares

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO McCord Christensen has purchased 50,000 shares of the company at $20.09/share. The transaction values at $1M. Stock is up 3.5% in after hours trading.
PETS
Esperion slips on stock and warrants offering

Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) has slipped 13.15% in after-hours trading on announcing a proposed public offering of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock. Terms of the offering are yet to be determined. The underwriter may be granted a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock...
STOCKS
MultiPlan's CFO purchases 300K shares valued at ~$1.3M

On Nov.29, MultiPlan (MPLN +6.4%) EVP & CFO Head James M purchased 300K shares at a price ranging between $4.26 - $4.35 worth ~$1.3M as per a statement filed for change in beneficial ownership. Quick look at the company's current ownership structure which indicates PE/VC Firms own 47% of the...
STOCKS
