ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police asking for help locating missing man

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuAMG_0dBO05PS00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Police say Jari Scriven was last seen on Nov. 30 around 11 a.m.

Scriven might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance according to Metro.

He is descibed as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, blue eyes, and grey hair.

Anyone with information regarding JARI SCRIVEN and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business
hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Weather#Klas Rrb#Las Vegas Metro Police#Metro#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Fuel theft ring shut down by Mesquite police

MESQUITE (KLAS) – Police in Mesquite arrested three men Monday, Nov. 29 they say were caught in the act of credit card fraud at a local gas station. Police say the men were using stolen credit card information and a mobile credit card forgery lab to pump large quantities of gas into modified trucks. Police […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy