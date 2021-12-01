ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Healing power of music needed now more than ever – violinist Jennifer Pike

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDAFh_0dBNzn2i00

The “healing power of music is needed now more than ever”, violinist Jennifer Pike has said.

She won the BBC Young Musician of the Year Award at the age of 12 and has since built a successful career including playing at the BBC Proms, regular appearance at Wigmore Hall, working with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and also as a soloist.

She collected an MBE on Wednesday for her services to classical music from the Princess Royal in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1000Za_0dBNzn2i00
Jennifer Pike with her award (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Pike, 32, said: “I feel that in the dark times you need something to hold on to. I feel that music gives meaning to life.

“I cannot imagine there would be a single person in this pandemic who hasn’t experienced in some form an uplifting experience through music.”

She said “it might not be in the way that you expect” and could range from a jingle to introduce the news or something you might hear while you are out and about.

She said: “We have needed that, especially in these times. We have needed it to give joy and hope.

“I feel that there are many who can’t go out, who are suffering and can’t do their normal things, but somehow connect to music and art.”

Pike, of Cheadle Hulme in Stockport, Greater Manchester, said hearing live music during the ceremony made her “emotional”, and she could share the moment with sister Alexandra, who is an NHS doctor.

It has been hard. Musicians have spent over a year not being able to do what they love and need to (financially) survive

She said: “It makes a lovely change from pandemic times to have this lovely day and to celebrate it with my sister. Hearing the musicians playing live music during the ceremony made me very emotional. Live music is special.

“My sister came from Manchester to be with me. She is an NHS hospital doctor so she has had a really hard time. I am very proud of her. I feel that she and those she works with should be getting this award.”

Pike, who is of British and Polish heritage, has worked during her career to highlight lesser-known and under-represented composers, including curating a Polish Music Day at London’s Wigmore Hall in 2017, featuring specially commissioned works from Polish composers.

Last year she performed on the steps of Manchester Central Library, watched by Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, to shine a light on the difficulties facing the arts sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said on Wednesday: “It has been hard. Musicians have spent over a year not being able to do what they love and need to (financially) survive. Only now music venues are starting to open up and even right now there is a lot of uncertainty (because of the new Covid-19 variant).

“I know that some venues are already making cancellations.”

She said “the pandemic has been hard for everyone” but cultural industries can help to comfort people.

She added: “Music can just reach through in those dark moments and sometimes give people strength to carry on.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matty Dolan makes Sutton pay penalty as Newport nick late winner

Matty Dolan’s stoppage-time penalty saw Newport come from behind to beat 10-man Sutton 3-2 in their League Two clash at Rodney Parade. David Ajiboye’s two stunning goals either side of a red card for away captain Craig Eastmond gave Sutton a 2-0 half-time lead against the run of play. But...
SOCCER
newschain

Rotherham extend unbeaten run to 19 games with win over Gillingham

Rotherham extended their unbeaten run to 19 games after coming from behind to smash 10-man Gillingham 5-1 in Sky Bet League One. The table-toppers conceded an early goal but comfortably rallied to brush aside former boss Steve Evans’ side. The visitors took a fifth-minute lead with Olly Lee turning in...
SOCCER
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
Person
Jennifer Pike
Person
Andy Burnham
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Colin Stauber - Music That Heals

Colin Stauber is a Southern California-based musician and indie artist. He has been passionate about music since his childhood. He is a creative professional and believes in making music, which can transform the lives of people around us. "I believe music is a soul-searching experience. I want to bring qualitative...
MUSIC
ARTnews

Met, Studio Museum in Harlem Partner to Oversee Vast Archive of James Van Der Zee’s Photography

The Studio Museum in Harlem has long been the keeper of many hidden gems, including an archive devoted to James Van Der Zee, who shook up photography with his studio portraits of Black New Yorkers. Having held the archive for decades, the Studio Museum will now partner with another institution further downtown, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to steward 20,000 prints and 30,000 negatives by the artist, as well as ephemera and photo equipment. As part of the landmark partnership which will likely change the way Van Der Zee’s work is seen and studied, the Met is now a co-owner of...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Venues#Classical Music#Art#Live Music#Nhs#British#Polish
The Independent

Bansky pledges millions to help transform prison into arts centre

Banksy has offered to raise millions of pounds to boost a bid to transform a prison which once held Oscar Wilde into an arts centre.Campaigners hope the move will prevent the Grade-II listed HMP Reading from being sold to housing developers.The anonymous street artist hopes to transform the Berkshire prison into a “refuge for art” with a possible £10 million from the sale of a stencil used for the artwork he painted on the side of the prison in March, the Sunday Times reports.His contribution, together with Reading Borough Council’s, would bring the offer for the former jail to an...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

BBC Sound Of 2022: Wet Leg, Tems, PinkPantheress and Priya Ragu make female-dominated longlist

Wet Leg, PinkPantheress, Priya Ragu, Central Cee and Tems are among the 10 artists on the BBC’s female-dominated Sound of 2022 longlist. The 10 emerging acts, whose music spans rap, rock, indie, pop, R&B and neo-soul, were picked by a panel of over 130 industry experts and fellow musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Jade Thirlwall and Elton John.Nigerian singer Tems makes the list after a triumphant year that saw her receive praise from stars including Drake, with whom she collaborated on his track “Fountains”, and Rihanna. Last week, she supported Wizkid during his record-breaking sold-out shows at the O2...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
ARTnews

Banksy Looks to Buy Prison Where Oscar Wilde Was Imprisoned

Banksy has offered to buy Reading prison, where Oscar Wilde was once imprisoned, by selling a stencil that he used in a piece honoring the Victorian author, according to the Guardian. The artist plans to convert the prison into an arts center. Already famous for The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest, Wilde was imprisoned in Reading Gaol for two years beginning in 1895 for “gross indecency” resulting from having relationships with men. It was during his hard-labor sentence that Wilde wrote De Profundis, a posthumously published letter to his lover which mapped out the ill-fated course...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal family to watch Ellie Goulding star in Kate’s Christmas Eve carol concert

Members of the royal family are to join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kate’s Christmas carol concert, which will feature performances by singers Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis.The festive event, hosted by Kate, is being broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm after a last-minute switch from the BBC following a row over the BBC Two documentary which examined William and the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the media.The Together At Christmas concert reflects on the challenges of the pandemic and will pay tribute to the people and organisations who have supported communities through the Covid-19 crisis.William...
WORLD
newschain

Rob Edwards pleased to see no let-up from Forest Green

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards congratulated his players on maintaining a high standard of performance after racing into a 3-0 half-time lead at Harrogate. The table-toppers have been in the same situation on two other occasions this term and then disappointed their manager with tepid second-half displays. But, after Lloyd...
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Ironside hat-trick helps Cambridge to crushing win at Cheltenham

Joe Ironside fired a second-half hat-trick as Cambridge thrashed Cheltenham 5-0 at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. Former Robins loan striker Sam Smith opened the scoring in the 37th minute, slotting past Scott Flinders after Shilow Tracey’s ball forward was misjudged by Lewis Freestone in windy conditions. It was Smith’s 11th goal...
SOCCER
newschain

Leyton Orient hit Swindon for four

Strikers Aaron Drinan and Harry Smith netted two goals apiece as Leyton Orient thrashed Swindon 4-1. Orient suffered a blow in the warm-up when Hector Kyprianou was injured and had to replaced in the starting line-up by Darren Pratley but they took the lead in the 19th minute. Shad Ogie...
SOCCER
newschain

Tranmere’s grit and determination delights Micky Mellon

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was delighted to see his side bounce back in style with a dramatic 1-0 victory at struggling Oldham. Rovers were thumped 4-0 at Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday, but they produced an impressive response, with Charlie Jolley slotting home a 90th-minute winner at Boundary Park.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy