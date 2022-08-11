The best lenses for Nikon D3500 in 2022

(Image credit: N-Photo Magazine)

As one of the best cameras for beginners, the Nikon D3500 really is the best entry-level Nikon body going. It has everything the newcomer would want: multiple shooting modes; full HD movie recording; a useful rear LCD screen; tactile easy-to-reach buttons; and large 24.2MP stills capture.

One of the great things about this camera is its value for money; it's still one of he cheapest interchangeable lens cameras you can get. And another great thing is the sheer range of lenses you can get for Nikon DSLRs.