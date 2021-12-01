Investing in Their Child's Future College Education Tops Some Parents' Holiday Gift List

This is the 14th in this year’s series of posts by PhD students on the job market. How much to invest in children's education is one of the most important decisions that households make. It is also a tough decision for two reasons. First, past and current performance may not be enough to guide parents on alternative outcomes (e.g., college admission) for different levels of investment. Second, for college admissions, there is information friction at the scale level. What matters is a child’s relative position among their cohort of college applicants nationwide or within a province, yet a parent can only observe their child’s relative rank among a local peer group (students in the same high school). The two information frictions may distort parents' beliefs about their children's ability and result in suboptimal educational investments. Studies have shown that there are negative consequences to misbelief in efforts and limited access to performance records, exacerbated for poorer households.

