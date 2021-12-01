ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Bachelorette Update

twincitieslive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the season nears it’s end, the pressure builds for Bachelorette...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

'The Bachelorette': How Michelle Made History With Her Final 4 Men

Michelle Young is making history. The teacher picked her final four men on Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, and, in doing so, ushered in a first for the franchise. When Michelle selected Joe, Rodney, Brandon and Nayte as her remaining suitors, it marked the first time in franchise history that the lead's final four potential matches were people of color.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 6 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. This week's episode of The Bachelorette, centered around the pressure of getting to those highly-coveted hometown dates with Michelle Young. The guys got to meet Michelle's fifth grade students. We finally saw the next Bachelor Clayton Echard get some screen time. Brandon Jones met Michelle's parents... while he was making out with Michelle in their hot tub. It's really getting down to crunch time as we see stronger connections form each week. And,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bachelorette#Channel 5
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette: Clayton Echard eliminated by Michelle Young — early!

Tonight, The Bachelorette with Michelle Young delivered something pretty stunning: Clayton Echard being eliminated so early!. Odds are, you heard the reports out there that Clayton is the next Bachelor; because of that, we assumed early on that we were going to get some sort of explanation as to why he was picked. Did that happen? Well, in a word, no. We saw him exit with a decent(?) farewell amidst Michelle spending time with her students. There wasn’t anything in here that was super-splashy and incredibly memorable. Clayton himself was pretty vanilla personality-wise for most of the season.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Bachelorette Fully Spoiled A Major Elimination In Its New Promo

The newest promo for Season 18 of The Bachelorette just revealed a huge spoiler, one that could have a major impact on the whole Bachelor franchise. The promo clip shows Michelle Young eliminating Clayton Echard from The Bachelorette in a super emotional moment. And it’s kind of a big deal.
TV SHOWS
wvua23.com

Former Bachelorette hosts book signing in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa native and former “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown hosted a book signing Monday at Barnes and Noble, mingling with her community and celebrating the debut of her autobiography. Hannah, who’s also easily recognized as Miss Alabama USA 2018 and the Season 28 winner of “Dancing with the Stars,” recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

'The Bachelorette' recap: Hometowns end with a devastating elimination

It was time for hometowns on Tuesday's episode of "The Bachelorette" and with just four men left, Michelle faced her most difficult rose ceremony yet. The remaining suitors -- Brandon J., Joe, Nayte and Rodney -- were unable to travel to their real hometowns due to COVID-19, but each did their best to show off their own hometown stories with a series of fun dates that included skateboarding, paddleboarding, apple picking and a romantic prom.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Twitter Is So Split Over Clayton's Dramatic Bachelorette Elimination

From the very beginning of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, all eyes have been on Clayton Echard. Before the season even started, it was widely reported Clayton would be the Season 26 Bachelor. With that info in the back of their minds, audiences had a pretty big hunch Clayton and Michelle weren’t going to end up together. So, it came as no surprise when Michelle eliminated Clayton during the Nov. 23 episode of The Bachelorette. And uh, these tweets about Clayton’s Bachelorette elimination shows fans have *a lot* to say about the possible new Bachelor and his time on Michelle’s season.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Who Is Your ‘Bachelor’ Pick From Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season? (POLL)

After a jam-packed 2021 in Bachelor Nation, The Bachelor is gearing up for its Season 26 return in 2022. Though unconfirmed by ABC, it’s no secret that the upcoming season will star Clayton Echard of Michelle Young’s current season of The Bachelorette. However, there are several noteworthy contestants from this season that would make for great future Bachelor candidates.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Michelle Young hometown dates!

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 7, we’ve made it to the most important part of the season: Michelle Young’s hometown dates! There are now only four guys left until the end of the season, and of course that means a lot of drama at just about every turn. So...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

When Did Katie Thurston and John Hersey Start Dating? A Timeline From ‘The Bachelorette’ and Beyond

Even Katie Thurston didn’t know what she was promising when she declared her Bachelorette ending was a “first” for the franchise. After appearing on season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2021, ABC named the Washington native their season 17 star. She subsequently started filming in Palm Springs and met 30 contestants, including bartender John Hersey. She sent the California native home during week two of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Recap: Michelle Confronts Her Exes

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All is here! During Monday's special episode of Michelle Young's season, the teacher's suitors gave their takes on the season's drama and Michelle confronted her exes, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Pizza Peter and Will traded insults, before Martin was...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy