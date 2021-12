BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky hit a Diddle Arena record 18 three-pointers, but Western Kentucky held on for an 85-80 victory on Saturday. With the game tied 71-71 and 4:18 on the clock, Jannson Williams knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner, EKU's 17th of the game to break the Diddle Arena record of 16 set by Louisville. A free throw by Braxton Beverly with 3:40 to go gave Eastern Kentucky a 75-73 lead. However, back-to-back baskets from Dayvion McKnight and Jamarion Sharp swung the lead to the Hilltoppers, 77-75.

