Claiming your 401(k) match, if you qualify for one, should always be your top priority. After that, evaluate the pros and cons of the various accounts available to you. The new year is a time of celebration, but it also tends to bring renewed focus to people's long-term goals, including retirement. Once the calendar hits Jan. 1, the slate is wiped clean on all your retirement accounts, and you're free once again to stash your money in any one that suits you.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO