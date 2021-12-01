How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Monday Night Football game on 7ABC

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning will on the call for the Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills as ESPN’s popular Manningcast returns for another airing. With the normal broadcast airing on ESPN and ABC, the Manning Bros. will be participating in their quirky alternate broadcast, which features them commenting on the game and also talking with guests. It’s a major changeup from the normal football broadcast, but does offer some different insights into the game. The primary Monday Night Football broadcast will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. However, the Manning Cast is an alternate broadcast that will air on ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO