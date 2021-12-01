ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Monday Night Football game on 7ABC

By Paul Ross
WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have arguably their biggest test of the season when they take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night...

www.wkbw.com

WGR550

How are the freaking Patriots in 1st place?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Wkbw#Bills Patriots
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills live stream, TV channel, MNF start time, odds, picks and predictions

The New England Patriots will meet the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football from Highmark Stadium. The Patriots come into tonight’s matchup on a six-game winning streak after knocking off the Titans last week. Mac Jones and company have been playing well and will look to keep that going tonight. Meanwhile, the Bills can control the AFC East with a win tonight and are coming off a blowout win over the Saints. Josh Allen will get some wintry mix of weather in Buffalo tonight and he’ll be ready to shine.
NewsBreak
The Independent

Patriots out-run Bills in14-10 win in blustery conditions

Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes, and the New England Patriots shored up their familiar place atop the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.Defensive back Miles Bryant sealed the victory by batting down Josh Allen’s pass at the goal line with Buffalo facing fourth-and-14 at New England’s 18 with 1:55 remaining. The Patriots leaned heavily on their ground game out-gaining the Bills 229 to 99 in yards rushing, with the cold, windy snowy night negating Allen’s strong-armed passing attack.New England (9-4)...
CBS Boston

Jamie Collins Activated For Patriots-Bills; Kyle Dugger Out For Monday Night Clash

BOSTON (CBS) — Jamie Collins is good to go for the Patriots for Monday night’s big clash with the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker was activated off IR, the team announced a few hours prior to kickoff. Collins is in his third stint in New England, re-joining Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Oct. 6 after his release from the Detroit Lions. He has seven combined tackles, a sack and an interception in his five games with the Patriots this season, but landed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 after suffering an ankle injury. Now he’ll be back for New England’s biggest game...
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills vs. Patriots game predictions | Monday Night Football

This is such a fascinating matchup. The Bills embody so many of the league-wide trends from the last few years, while the Patriots embody so much of the counter measures taken by coaches to go heavy while their opponents go light, zigging while the rest of the league zags. I...
MassLive.com

Monday Night Football Manningcast | Patriots vs. Bills: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch with Peyton and Eli Manning

Eli Manning and Peyton Manning will on the call for the Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills as ESPN’s popular Manningcast returns for another airing. With the normal broadcast airing on ESPN and ABC, the Manning Bros. will be participating in their quirky alternate broadcast, which features them commenting on the game and also talking with guests. It’s a major changeup from the normal football broadcast, but does offer some different insights into the game. The primary Monday Night Football broadcast will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. However, the Manning Cast is an alternate broadcast that will air on ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.
FanSided

Look: Patriots center David Andrews laughs in the face of Buffalo blizzard

New England Patriots center David Andrews was not phased by the snow in Orchard Park ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The New England Patriots have the opportunity to hold the best record in the AFC on Monday night. They can do so with a win over the Buffalo Bills in snowy and windy Orchard Park, NY.
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on Mac Jones’ 3-pass game for Patriots

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not a big fan of Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ strategy during Monday Night Football. To recall, the Patriots attempted just three passes in the game against the Buffalo Bills and completed two for 19 yards. They relied heavily on their ground game in a bid to avoid any trouble brought by the bad weather condition during the contest.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots’ 1st Half Playcalling

The weather at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo has been an obvious factor in Monday night’s game between the Bills and the New England Patriots. The contest quickly turned into a ground battle with both teams opting to run the ball as often as possible. However, the Patriots took that methodology...
