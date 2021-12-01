ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Wood returns to Giants, filling key starting rotation hole

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood came to San Francisco last season to rebuild his value. Like DeSclafani, he found that the next big deal was ultimately with the team he knew best. A week after they signed DeSclafani to a three-year, $36 million deal, the Giants announced a two-year,...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
Marin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Kevin Gausman
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why there's an MLB lockout, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. For the first time since 1994-95, there’s a work stoppage in Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and MLB Players’ Association expired at midnight on Wednesday, and...
MLB
NBC Sports

Key matchups in Eagles-Giants focuses on a lopsided battle

The Eagles (5-6) are heading to North Jersey this weekend to take on the Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium. In the last two weeks, the Eagles’ defensive line has just one sack. That was Derek Barnett against Teddy Bridgewater in Denver. Last week, the Eagles didn’t bring down Trevor Siemian once. But this is a great example why sacks don’t tell the whole story. Because the Eagles’ defensive line — and some blitzes — have really changed the last two games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#The Toronto Blue Jays#The New York Mets#Dodgers#Era#Fip
FanSided

Red Sox Rumors: John Means is a strong option to fill starting rotation

Could the Red Sox swipe John Means from the Orioles?. Going into this offseason we knew that the Red Sox would be shopping for some starting pitching and now that Eduardo Rodriguez is in Detroit, that need is even greater. As it stands right now, Boston has a righty heavy rotation but a very interesting report came out earlier today that could allow Chaim Bloom to bring a bit more balance to his pitching staff.
MLB
fangraphs.com

In One Day, Giants Bring Back Two Key Starting Pitchers

Even coming off of a 107-win season and the NL West title, the Giants found themselves in a rather difficult position entering this offseason. A starting rotation worth a combined 16.5 WAR last season — good for fifth highest in the majors — found itself at risk of losing four mainstays who combined for 610.2 of the 831.1 innings that it logged last season: Kevin Gausman (192 IP), Anthony DeSclafani (167.2), Alex Wood (138.2), and Johnny Cueto (114.2). On Monday, the team brought two of those hurlers back into the fold, striking a three-year, $36 million agreement with DeScalafani and a two-year contract worth more than $10 million annually with Wood. Within one hour, the Giants brought back 40% of their 2021 starting rotation and solidified a potential weak point.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants news: San Francisco makes quick strike to restock rotation

Last winter, San Francisco extended a qualifying offer to Kevin Gausman, and it worked out modest, one-year contracts with Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood. All three pitchers previously had alternated flashes of success with stretches of disappointment. This meant that each, in his own way, represented something of a gamble.
MLB
FanSided

2 Dodgers-Athletics trade packages that could upend the entire offseason

The hot stove will be cranking somewhat soon, but for now we’re living in the world of speculation. That’s what makes the offseason fun, anyway. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, a ton of heavy lifting has to get done with so many key players hitting free agency (plus a likely legal battle with Trevor Bauer that will determine money being freed up or thrown away). You already know who the team is in danger of losing.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants offseason wish list: San Francisco should seek rotation help; another run for Max Scherzer possible?

The 2021-22 MLB offseason is a few weeks old and we're still waiting for the first major move to happen. That's not unusual -- like the MLB season itself, the offseason is a marathon rather than a sprint -- though the impending expiration of the collective bargaining agreement throws a giant wrench into the hot stove. Still, baseball's offseason is underway.
MLB
Denver Post

3 keys to a Giants win over the Eagles

The Eagles’ running game has been dominant since coach Nick Sirianni committed to it. They’ve gained 236, 176, 216 and 242 rush yards in their last four games, respectively, winning all three games with 200+ rush yards. The Giants rank 23rd in the NFL allowing 119.7 rush yards on average, including 201 to the Cowboys in Week 5. They allowed 249 to the Ravens in Week 16 of last season the last time they played a team that is this committed to the run.
NFL
fangraphs.com

Red Sox Fill Out Rotation With Intriguing Michael Wacha Addition

The Red Sox have made their first free-agent signing of the offseason, bringing in Michael Wacha on a one-year, $7 million deal, as the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. The 2022 season will see Wacha donning his fourth uniform in the last four years after he spent ’21 with the Rays, ’20 with the Mets, and everything up to that point with the Cardinals. That recent bouncing around comes as his performance has fallen on hard times, with three straight seasons with an ERA over 4.50. But while the 30-year-old righty may not be a splashy signing, teams have found ace-level performance in this price range in previous years, like the Giants signing Kevin Gausman to a $9 million deal in 2019, or the Blue Jays signing Robbie Ray for $8 million last offseason. And in Wacha’s case, there were some interesting things happening with him late in the year that make this deal worth diving into.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy