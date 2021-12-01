ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Plus December 2021 Free Games Announced

By Logan Plant
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation has announced the PS Plus lineup for December 2021, and the games included are Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super-Villains for PS4, as well as Godfall for players on PS4 and PS5. The games will be available from next Tuesday, December 7, until Monday, January 3. Godfall was...

www.ign.com

