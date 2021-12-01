ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital One is the first big bank to get rid of overdraft fees

By Paul R. La Monica
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — What's in your wallet? If you're a Capital One customer, it might soon be more money: The company will be the first large bank to eliminate overdraft charges. Capital One (COF) made the announcement Wednesday, saying is it getting rid of all fees for...

tearsheet.co

Amex expands Nova Credit access to more US newcomers

American Express partnered with Nova Credit to expand credit access to people from Brazil, Dominican Republic, Kenya and Nigeria who have moved to the United States, enabling them to use their international credit history to apply for personal Amex cards. Launched in 2019, access was already available for newcomers from...
CNBC

Investing Club: This big bank could get a boost if interest rates go higher

In today's morning note, we mentioned how analysts at Morgan Stanley shuffled around their ratings in the banks this morning. Among the changes, the analysts cut PNC Financial (PNC) from equal-weight to underweight, downgraded Citigroup (C) to equal-weight from overweight and upgraded Goldman Sachs (GS) to equal-weight from underweight. But...
The Guardian

Switch bank accounts now if you want best freebies, consumers told

If you are thinking of switching bank accounts to grab the £100-£130 cash incentives on offer, you had better get your skates on as the best deals are fast disappearing. The financial data firm Moneyfacts warned this week that consumers only had a few days to take advantage of NatWest’s £100 cashback offer, which is to be withdrawn on 2 December. There are fewer than three weeks left to grab the £125 cash incentive to switch to Halifax’s Reward Account. This offer ends on 14 December.
Jamie Dimon
Complex

Debt Collectors Can Legally Slide Into Your DMs Now

U.S. debt collectors have a new tool at their disposal: social media. Under financial regulations that went into effect Tuesday, debt collection agencies can now contact people via text or direct messages on social media. The rule was added to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a 44-year-old piece of legislation that controls how debt collectors can communicate with borrowers. According to the Washington Post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced the change in autumn 2020, citing rapid developments in technology and transforming methods of communication.
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
