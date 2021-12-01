ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Dolly Parton named to ‘2021 People of the Year’ list

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uE9Ze_0dBNxO6F00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly just keeps on winning – this time with her charitable work. East Tennessee’s own country music icon Dolly Parton has been named as part of People magazine’s “ 2021 People of the Year .”

PHOTOS: Budweiser Clydesdales in East Tennessee ahead of celebrations

Dolly Parton, 75, was named for her work with her Imagination Library as well as donating COVID-19 research ; while others named as part of the 2021 People of Year include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles for her focus on mental health, actor Sandra Oh for fighting anti-Asian hate and working on “transformative stories,” and the more than 3 million teachers in our country — all for striving to make differences in their related fields.

“This year has been a transformative one, pushing us all to create something new and hopefully better for our lives,” the magazine said. “This issue reflects that spirit: Our People of the Year cover stars have all led the way in their fields to help make the world a little bit better.”

APRIL 2020: Dolly Parton announces $1 million donation to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

In 2021, Dolly Parton was top of mind for several honors and awards; winning her first-ever Emmy Award for her Netflix Christmas special , being named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People , winning multiple Telly Awards for her “Goodnight with Dolly” web series, plus getting recognized by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for her contributions to children’s literacy .

Celebrating Dolly and the economic impact she’s had on the East TN region

Recently, the country icon honored her hometown of Sevierville as part of the “Honor Your Hometown” campaign to highlight common bonds that unite Americans by celebrating hometowns across the country.

Next up, like many others, she’s looking forward to Christmas. Parton spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker last month about her favorite time of year and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, which is happening through December.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Meadows says he won't cooperate with January 6 committee

Washington — Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CNN first reported that Meadows wouldn't work with the committee. Meadows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
NBC News

Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Dolly Parton
NBC News

Pfizer says booster dose of vaccine protects against omicron variant

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday. They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change...
EUROPE
WREG

WREG

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy