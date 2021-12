OWINGS MILLS — Fans won't need to worry about Lamar's availability for Sunday nights match up as the star quarterback says he's "feeling good." After missing most of last weeks practice and Sunday's 16-13 win against the Bears, Lamar Jackson told reporters that he feels a lot better this week and should be able to play on Sunday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson missed time due to a Non-COVID related illness but feels much better. He told reporters that he was "120%" and isn't worried about getting sick again.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO