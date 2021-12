Dow futures jumped roughly 350 points Tuesday, one day after the 30-stock average surged 646 points, or nearly 1.9%, as investors grew less worried about the new Covid omicron variant. The S&P 500 gained more than 1% and the Nasdaq, which has hit the skids of late, joined in the rally and advanced nearly 1%. Wall Street, coming off a losing week last week, has recently been volatile, evidenced by the Dow's up and downs since its 905-point plunge on Nov. 26. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO