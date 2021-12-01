ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

State: Cambridge CSD has until July 2022 to change school mascot

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtZll_0dBNua6Y00

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A temporary hold in October has grown into a mandate. After months of debate, and reversed decisions, Cambridge Central School District’s school mascot has to change.

On Tuesday, the Cambridge School Board made a post on the district website . The post states that New York State Department of Education Commissioner Betty Rosa sustained the appeal brought before her by Cambridge residents, following the reversal of the decision to change the school’s mascot, a depiction of a Native American warrior. Rosa’s decision came with a deadline: Cambridge must completely retire use of the mascot, as well as the “Indians” name used for school sports teams, by July 1, 2022.

Lake George’s ‘Indian warrior’ school mascot may be subject to change

“We are disappointed with Commissioner Rosa’s decision,” the Cambridge School Board wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “The Board will be taking time to thoroughly and thoughtfully review the decision to best determine how to proceed. The Board is committed to maintaining transparency throughout this process and will provide an update to the community after it determines how to proceed on this matter.”

The decision comes after the school board first voted to change the mascot back in June. A month later, several school board seats changed hands, and the new board voted to reverse that decision and reinstate the mascot. A group of concerned parents petitioned Rosa’s office, seeking for her to intervene.

PHOTOS: First annual Glens Falls Gobble Wobble

School Superintendent Douglass Silvernell did not return a NEWS10 call seeking comment on Wednesday. School Communications Officer Chris Crucetti referred back to the school’s online statement .

Cambridge isn’t the only North Country school looking with newfound scrutiny at its use of Native American symbols. Lake George Central School District opened discussion on whether to change its own “Indian warrior” logo late last month. Speaking to NEWS10 via email on Monday, school board president Tricia Biles cited the Cambridge situation as one of the driving forces behind the move.

The town of Cambridge sits on Mohican, Abenaki and Wabanaki land, according to Native American mapping resource native-land.ca .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Local colleges discussing possible booster mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The State University of New York telling News 10abc’s Jamie DeLine, that while all 64 campus’s have to comply with a vaccine mandate, it does not include a booster at this time. SUNY said it is working with all campuses to ensure a robust booster education and awareness plans. UAlbany told students it’s […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse University students react to booster, flu vaccine requirement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Monday, Syracuse University announced all eligible students, faculty, and staff who are at the university’s campus location or facility routinely—including all study abroad locations—must get a COVID booster before January 18. The new requirement has some SU students upset. “I feel uncomfortable about it, even with the first step in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 6. 224 new positive cases, 34,807 total. 1,764 active positive cases. 6.6% positivity rate. 1 new COVID-19-related death, 555 total. 3,298 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine. 81 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 50 unvaccinated/31 vaccinated 57 […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NY
Cambridge, NY
Government
Cambridge, NY
Education
City
Lake George, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County COVID briefing, December 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held a COVID briefing with Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman to recommend indoor mask-wearing. You can take a look at the briefing above. “Mask wearing around the Capital Region has been limited, and any new mandate would require a regional approach for it to be truly […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Central School#School Sports#Csd#Native American#Indians#The Board#School Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Albany’s Pearl Harbor remembrance brings community together

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Eighty years ago, an attack on Pearl Harbor took the lives of over 2,400 U.S. service members. Today, Albany County Pearl Harbor Memorial Observance brought together patriots that span generations. Young smiling faces shared a meal with some of Albany’s most cherished heroes. One local World War II veteran still remembers that fateful […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

At Upstate Medical University, every COVID-positive lab-tested for omicron

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse got rare access into the testing labs at Upstate Medical University on Monday. There, researchers hunt for local detections of the omicron variant of coronavirus. All tests through Upstate’s labs still show delta as the only variant, but lab technicians expect omicron any day. This year […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City of Schenectady opts out of recreational marijuana sales

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady decided to opt out of recreational marijuana sales. During a meeting Monday night, city councilors said there was not enough time before the December 31 deadline to make a decision on sales in the city. They want more time to discuss both dispensaries and on-site consumption. The […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rochester hospitals pause, limit elective, semi-elective surgeries due to COVID-19 spike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The area’s two biggest health care systems will temporarily pause and limit certain elective and semi-elective surgeries, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike across the region. University of Rochester Medical Center’s pause began Monday and applies to all elective and semi-elective surgeries requiring inpatient hospital stays. Officials said this […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy