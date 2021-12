The nation's largest vacation rental management company, Vacasa, made its public debut on the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger with TPG Pace Solutions. CEO Matt Roberts joined Cheddar to talk about the company's better-than-expected success and the plans to leverage its IPO to expand the business and refine Vacasa's tech. He noted that with five million second homes across the country, the company has much more room to grow as it currently has just 35,000 rental properties in 400 locations available. Roberts also said that there has been no impact on bookings due to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO