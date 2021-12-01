ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

This free programming bootcamp grants one child for every adult who signs up, see how it works

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8xLu_0dBNsyG000

In Mexico, a survey of 500 companies in the country revealed that approximately 65% are looking for talent in careers related to technology. Against this background, the Mexican last mile logistics platform Cargamos launched Educa , a free programming bootcamp . Its objective is to train young people and adults in the development of applications and digital solutions . In addition, for every 20 adults who take the bootcamp, the initiative will award a scholarship to 20 children so that they can continue with their studies.

In collaboration with Silabuz.com and the Focolare Movement, the Cargamos Educa bootcamp seeks to promote a new generation of professionals in the technology careers most in demand today. At the same time, for each adult who enters the bootcamp, a full scholarship will be provided to a student who is in the final years of high school.

The young scholars, both in Mexico and Guatemala, will receive everything they need to complete their learning from the Silabuz program: school classrooms provided by the Focolare Movement and all the required equipment, as well as a tutor attentive to basic computer needs.

Anyone can apply to this great initiative, since those interested do not need prior knowledge . Cargamos explained in a statement that "the content goes from the most basic part, it only takes discipline to put into practice self-learning and research techniques, since it is one of the pillars throughout the bootcamp."

The participants of the bootcamp will obtain knowledge in the creation of web pages , ecommerce and web applications , among other skills of high technological complexity, highly demanded in the global market. Ultimately, students will have to develop innovative projects where they apply everything they have learned, and they will be ready to enter the tech industry.

If you want to learn everything related to the world of programming and at the same time support a young person to finish their studies, you can find all the information about the free Cargamos Educa bootcamp on its official website .

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Inside One Student Exchange Program 'With a Twist' Teens See a Different America

A new pilot domestic exchange program is connecting high schoolers who recently graduated with others who come from different backgrounds and have different experiences and live in different areas of the U.S. The American Exchange Project is an exchange program “with a twist,” says executive director David McCullough, III. “You actually never leave America,” he […]
EDUCATION
InspireMore

17-Yr-Old Launches Sign Language App To Make Disney Movies Accessible To Every Child.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, many people spent their time baking bread or watching Netflix. Others, like 17-year-old Mariella Satow, spent their time changing the world!. Mariella has dual citizenship between the U.S. and the U.K. At the start of the pandemic, she happened to be in New York, and she couldn’t leave due to travel restrictions. Getting up at the crack of dawn to go to online school back in England meant she had a lot of free time in the afternoons, so she decided to learn American Sign Language.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuckerberg
Entrepreneur

Don’t Disregard Soft Skills

Job postings often contain a list of desired qualifications and abilities the employer deems necessary to fulfill the basic functions of the job, such as “proficiency with Microsoft® Office,” “a...
JOBS
The 74

Analysis: How to Help Students Reconnect to Teachers & Peers

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, survey after survey showed teens in the United States were facing high, rising levels of stress and anxiety. The alarm now rings loudly for us to wake up to their situation. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges for youths in America. September polling from EdChoice and Morning Consult shows […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Child#Bootcamp#How It Works#Mexican#Silabuz Com#The Focolare Movement#Cargamos Educa
Entrepreneur

3 Life-Changing Lessons To Learn From Your Failures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mistakes are inevitable in life; however, with mistakes come growth and learning. “As you walk the journey of life, it is important to open yourself up to learning from your past mistakes as it is a vital part of life,” says Suleman Raza. He encourages people across all walks of life to adopt this kind of mindset—from students to entrepreneurs.
uconn.edu

Study: USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program Underused By Connecticut Child Care Centers

Connecticut child care centers cite low awareness, burdensome reporting requirements, and low reimbursement rates as reasons for lack of participation in the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), according to a new study from researchers at the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health. Because of this, Connecticut child care centers missed out on over $30 million in federal funds in 2019.
FOOD & DRINKS
Entrepreneur

Flexible Workspaces: Changing the Rules For Work In 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Much has been spoken about the tremendous changes our work life saw in the last two years, steered by a paramount concern for health and safety. As we step into the New Year, the pandemic continues to remain a part of our life; but it’s safe to say that most of us have learnt or adapted to behaviors that our work or jobs now demand from us. There is a certain amount of flexibility now, in terms of choosing when and where to work, and this has allowed each one of us an opportunity to balance between work and home.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Jobs
Phys.org

Report finds every worker who had a work-from-home experience wants to convert to flexible working

While most workplaces acknowledge that they need to offer hybrid working, very few have a strategy to implement it to maximize productivity and worker wellbeing. In its most recent report, the Centre of the New Workforce at Swinburne University of Technology has found that every single worker who had a work-from-home experience wants to convert to flexible working.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The 74

Helping Diverse Kids Succeed in Gifted-&-Talented Programs

Gifted and talented education has long come under scrutiny for perpetuating inequities, particularly between wealthy white children and other underrepresented groups. Recently, calls for changes range from eliminating the programs altogether to implementing various proposals to increase diversity. Yet many proposed strategies focus solely on increasing the numbers of racially, ethnically, linguistically or economically diverse […]
KIDS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Signed, sealed, delivered Malcolm Elementary to start a pen pal program with help of MRSPA mini-grant

Increasingly — and, some might argue, exclusively — people are communicating electronically. Text, email, social media — when it comes to writing to each other, people are talking with their thumbs. Emily Leedy, a fifth-grade teacher at Malcolm Elementary School, is attempting to change things up a bit by introducing a cross-curricular letter-writing opportunity to […] The post Signed, sealed, delivered Malcolm Elementary to start a pen pal program with help of MRSPA mini-grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy