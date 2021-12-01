This free programming bootcamp grants one child for every adult who signs up, see how it works

In Mexico, a survey of 500 companies in the country revealed that approximately 65% are looking for talent in careers related to technology. Against this background, the Mexican last mile logistics platform Cargamos launched Educa , a free programming bootcamp . Its objective is to train young people and adults in the development of applications and digital solutions . In addition, for every 20 adults who take the bootcamp, the initiative will award a scholarship to 20 children so that they can continue with their studies.

In collaboration with Silabuz.com and the Focolare Movement, the Cargamos Educa bootcamp seeks to promote a new generation of professionals in the technology careers most in demand today. At the same time, for each adult who enters the bootcamp, a full scholarship will be provided to a student who is in the final years of high school.

The young scholars, both in Mexico and Guatemala, will receive everything they need to complete their learning from the Silabuz program: school classrooms provided by the Focolare Movement and all the required equipment, as well as a tutor attentive to basic computer needs.

Anyone can apply to this great initiative, since those interested do not need prior knowledge . Cargamos explained in a statement that "the content goes from the most basic part, it only takes discipline to put into practice self-learning and research techniques, since it is one of the pillars throughout the bootcamp."

The participants of the bootcamp will obtain knowledge in the creation of web pages , ecommerce and web applications , among other skills of high technological complexity, highly demanded in the global market. Ultimately, students will have to develop innovative projects where they apply everything they have learned, and they will be ready to enter the tech industry.

If you want to learn everything related to the world of programming and at the same time support a young person to finish their studies, you can find all the information about the free Cargamos Educa bootcamp on its official website .