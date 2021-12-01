Modern Chevrolet Avalanche Rendering Is A Blast From The Plastic Past

The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO