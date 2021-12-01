ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Modern Chevrolet Avalanche Rendering Is A Blast From The Plastic Past

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 6 days ago
You remember the Chevrolet Avalanche, right? Of course you do, and you know what? There are more than a few people who'd love to see it return. Not many more than a few mind you – it was dropped from Chevy's lineup in 2013 due to slow sales after all. But...

Motorious

1962 Chevy Impala Rescued And Fired Right Up

This American classic has fared well after sitting for almost two decades…. It’s always satisfying to see a classic car get rescued after it’s been parked for years, which is exactly what happened to this 1962 Chevrolet Impala 2-door hardtop. The thing has been sitting for over 15 years, but it wasn’t left in some damp barn with animals nesting in it, so that’s nice. Iowa Classic Cars bought this and gracious has shared a walkaround as well as a first drive in over 15 years.
CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air Convertible Is Pure Fresh Air Fun

The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The 760-HP Ford Predator Crate Engine Doesn't Come Cheap

It's been a year since we reported that Ford Performance planned to sell the Mustang Shelby GT500's supercharged V8 as a crate engine. It's not as powerful as Chevy's ridiculous 10.4-liter crate engine with 1,004 horsepower, but the Ford's 5.2-liter Predator V8 is no slouch. It produces 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the GT500 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Now, custom builders can install this brawny power plant in whatever project car they're working on. But the supercharged V8 carries a hefty price tag. In fact, it'll cost you almost as much as a brand-new Ford Mustang coupe.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Modern-Day Chevy Nomad Rendered By Digital Artist

The last time the Chevy Nomad name was used on a production vehicle in North America was roughly 20 years ago, when the automaker revived the storied nameplate for a variant of the popular G-Series van. A digital rendering artist recently offered his take on what a modern-day Chevy Nomad would look like – leaving us wondering if the automaker should once again revive the nameplate for a new utilitarian model.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

The Most Collectible Chevy Impalas Ever Made

These are some of the rarest and most unique Chevy Impalas ever made. Few cars are as iconic as the Chevy Impala. Kicking off in 1958 and running through 1985, the Impala had a few comeback years, and healthy stint from 2000 to 2020. The comeback years might have generated more interest for the classic models, but in terms of collectibility, the models made during the early years are the ones that have car collectors in a frenzy when one comes up for sale. Here are some of the most notable classic Chevy Impalas ever made.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Nomad Is An Awesome Restomod That Never Fails To Excite

This car is a stunning cross between modern and old school muscle, and it's fantastic!. Chevy Tri-Fives are some of the most popular vehicles within the American hot rodding community because of their incredibly unique and iconic style. So, of course, just like any facet of the car community with these traits, these cars have gained a massive following throughout their time in the automotive world. This has led the tri-fives to become a hot commodity and, as such, have risen in price and lowered availability. So it is always an awesome opportunity to get your hands on an even more unique version of these cars as this one is. With plenty of intricate design, utility, and sportiness, this car is the perfect choice for any hardcore Chevy fan.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Camaro Could Get Corvette V8 As A Swan Song

Rumors are still swirling that Chevrolet intends to build a more powerful Camaro as a swansong for the model. The latest report is that Chevy might shove the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 from the C8 Corvette into the muscle car, according to GM Authority. The SS and LT1 grades of the...
CARS
Chevrolet
Cars
Instagram
mymodernmet.com

Woman Bought Her 1957 Chevrolet 64 Years Ago and Has Been Driving It Ever Since

According to the latest report from IHS Automotive, the average person buys 9.4 cars in their lifetime. For many drivers, however, it can be hard to let go of a car you really love. This was the case for an elderly lady named Grace Braeger. She bought a 1957 Chevrolet the same year it was released and has been driving it ever since—that’s 64 years!
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevy Impala Looking For A New Owner

This incredible blue impala is a piece of American automotive history. Chevrolet has produced thousands of America's favorite vintage performance models such as the Chevelle, Corvette, and Camaro. This was brought forth by decades of study and hard work in the field of high horsepower muscle cars and drag strip dominating beasts. One such vehicle that perfectly reflects the incredible performance that Chevy set out to create was the Chevrolet Impala. This was particularly prevalent in the case of the SuperSport models. These speed demons boasted the best technology for the time and stunning style with an instantly recognizable appearance from miles away. Without a doubt, the vast engine options, incredible horsepower, and torque figures allowed these beautiful cars to become now iconic in American car culture.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious This Week

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Hellephant-Powered 1968 Dodge Charger Is A Wild $200,000 Build

Dodge's Hellcat engine took the brand's performance cars to a new level, pumping out 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) in 2015. The Demon followed, with 808 hp (594 kW), though the ultimate Dodge engine from the series is the 1,000-hp (746-kW) Hellephant. It's a beastly crate engine Dodge designed to give pre-1976 cars a taste of modern performance, and one Missouri man has gone and done just that.
CARS
Motorious

1200-HP Duramax Chevelle Leaves Onlookers Stunned At SEMA

This incredible Chevelle shows the best of classic American styling and powerful engine design. In the first muscle car evolution, people were hungry for a high-horsepower, smaller, cooler-looking car that would set a precedent for muscle cars to come. In 1964 Chevrolet answered this desire with the Chevelle, becoming one of America's favorite classic performance vehicles. But, over years of morphing the incredible car into a fiery, fast coupe with more than enough fun to satisfy any consumer, it was time for a refresh of the brand that had been built around the Chevelle. So, in 1968 Chevy introduced the second generation of Chevelle, essentially sealing its name into American automotive history forever.
CARS
insiderupg.com

From the Exhaust Tip: Pontiac Classics

The year was 2009, and General Motors suffered as a result of the recession that occurred in the year prior. Faced with Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the automotive giant unceremoniously sheared several of its brands from their portfolio. These included Saab, Hummer, Saturn, and most surprisingly, Pontiac. 12 years later, cars...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes A-Class Caught In Little Camo Testing In The Snow

Mercedes is working on a redesigned A-Class hatchback, and a new set of spy shots caught the model cold-weather testing in Sweden. The car won’t get a significant makeover, as Mercedes is showing the model with very little camouflage. The A-Class’ new design should translate over to other small Mercedes models like the A-Class sedan, the CLA, and the GLB – they just won’t be stylistically significant changes.
CARS
topgear.com

Check out this award-winning Chevrolet Impala Wagon

This custom two-door Impala uses an 8.3-litre V8 with 600bhp. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here’s something a little different for you that should stand out in a sea of identikit EV SUVs. This is an award-winning, custom two-door Chevrolet Impala Wagon built by the Ranweiler family at its Minnesota-based shop Show Cars Automotive. Sleek.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1970 Mustang Buried in Garage for Almost 30 Years!

How do cars end up being entombed in garages or hidden away in barns or sheds? We imagine there are a host of reasons, but we would bet one of the most common is that the car broke down or was otherwise damaged, the owner didn't have the time, cash, or passion to fix it, and it was locked away to be repaired "eventually." But, like that song from the musical Annie goes, repair is always a day away, and such is certainly the case with this 1970 Mustang fastback—or as Ford called it, a Sportsroof.
CARS
