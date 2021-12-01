Get Fit For A Cause at 9Round Fitness With The Owner Geri Gonsalves

9Round Kickboxing Fitness Franchise, has made its way to Buckhead. Gym owner Geri Gonsalves, focuses on her passion to increase awareness of the importance of creating healthy habits while providing clients and prospects the tools needed to prioritize fitness into their daily routine.

Aside from educating the community about proper nutrition and the positive effects fitness can have on a persons overall lifestyle, Geri is an advocate for community involvement. Her community participation demonstrates urgency and willingness to serve as she extends her 9Round Fitness Center, fitness knowledge and experiences to formulate partnerships with non-profits organization throughout the community.

Fit For A Cause, was an event put together to extend mentorship to aspire young future leaders and athletes of Fearless Athletics non-profit Organization, founded by Professional Basket Ball star Jemimah Ashby. This event was full of motivation as Gonsalves and Ashby delivered a message about perseverance and consistency.

As, the saying goes passion must coordinate with preparation, so it was only right to test desires through perseverence that arise within the fitness course equating to 9 rounds.

Check out how 9Round Kickboxing Fitness was the perfect fit for this cause.