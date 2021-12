The Rev. Michael Pfleger on Tuesday called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to make several changes to combat violent crime. Pfleger called for residents who are scared to testify in gun cases to be able to do so anonymously. He also called for increased protections for such witnesses and for the Chicago Housing Authority to allow witnesses the opportunity to relocate by allowing them to use vouchers in other cities.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO