Arizona State

Arizona leaders speak out over Mississippi abortion case

fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona leaders are reacting after the Supreme...

www.fox10phoenix.com

The Associated Press

Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett’s trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity. The jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is guilty on six...
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
The Associated Press

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern...
The Hill

Biden Supreme Court study panel unanimously approves final report

A bipartisan commission tasked by the White House with exploring possible Supreme Court reforms voted unanimously Tuesday to submit the group’s final report to President Biden . The 34-member group sounded a neutral tone across its report's nearly 300 pages, referencing “profound disagreement” over a controversial proposal to expand the...
NBC News

Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to...
CBS News

Instagram CEO to testify before Senate committee on safety of teen users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
