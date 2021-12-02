ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence on Suspension: 'It's Embarrassing'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPfXl_0dBNsLH100

Update 12/2: Chris Cuomo has broken his silence following newly leaked documents earlier this week that revealed he was far more involved in helping craft a defense for his brother Andrew Cuomo following sexual harassment allegations against the former New York governor.

The “indefinitely” suspended CNN anchor addressed listeners on his Sirius XM radio show Let’s Get After It on Wednesday evening.

“I’ve been suspended from CNN. You know this already. It hurts to even say it, it’s embarrassing, but I understand it and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did,” he said bluntly. “I’ve apologized in the past and I mean it. It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I’m not gonna talk about this anymore than that.”

--

Looks like the Cuomo brothers may have taken protecting your family at all costs a bit too far.

CNN announced that primetime news anchor Chris Cuomo has been “indefinitely” suspended from the network after documents released Monday revealed that he was much more heavily involved in helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, strategically respond to harassment charges he faced earlier this year by gathering, investigating and ultimately reporting back information to his brother’s camp.

In the documents released by state investigators, Chris Cuomo can be seen exchanging emails and partaking in conversations regarding his brother’s strategy and statements to the media as well as suggesting he reach out to colleagues and contacts in the media to try to find out who (if anyone) else planned to come forward so that the Cuomo team could get ahead of it.

“The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense … When Chris admitted to us he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” CNN acknowleged in a statement late Tuesday. “These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Related: Cuomo’s Initial Refusal to Resign Echoes Executive Harassment Dilemmas for Employers

Andrew Cuomo resigned as New York Governor in August after he was publicly hit with sexual harassment allegations made by 11 women.

It was then that Cuomo told viewers on-air that he “never made calls to the press” about Andrew’s “situation,” which is seemingly a lie based on information presented in the newly released documents.

Chris Cuomo’s suspension comes as a huge blow to CNN, as Nielsen reported that Cuomo Prime Time was the network’s most-viewed show in Q3 with nearly 959,000 viewers.

Neither Chris nor Andrew Cuomo has publicly commented on the suspension.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Republican foes of Chris Cuomo comment on stunning suspension: 'Needs to be fired immediately'

Some of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's Republican foes had sharp words for the liberal host after he was indefinitely suspended this week by the scandal-plagued network. Cuomo was reprimanded after evidence of his extensive involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's political operations amid sexual harassment allegations was too much for CNN to ignore. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host used his media connections to investigate his brother's accusers and other reporters delving into the former New York governor's scandals.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reuters

CNN's Chris Cuomo fired by network - statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - CNN said on Saturday that it had fired news anchor Chris Cuomo during an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct. "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Don’t Count Out Chris Cuomo at CNN

In another year or on another network, Chris Cuomo’s career would be toast right now. The allegations that came to light from the New York attorney general’s office earlier this week about how the cable anchor conducted himself on behalf of his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are appalling, and he’s not denying them.
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Variety

Michael Smerconish to Fill in for Chris Cuomo on CNN Next Week

Michael Smerconish, the popular radio host who also leads a Saturday-morning hour on CNN, will show up in primetime next week when he fills in for Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia-backed cable-news outlet. Smerconish is slated to fill in for Cuomo all next week, according to a spokesman, and the move isn’t necessarily surprising. Smerconish has worked Cuomo’s show in the past when the anchor has been on vacation. But he is the latest to take the reins at 9 p.m. after CNN’s decision to suspend Cuomo after new revelations about work he was doing for his brother, former New York...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Sirius Xm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Chris Cuomo officially terminated from CNN following investigation

Chris Cuomo has been fired from CNN. The journalist, who is the brother of Andrew Cuomo, was suspended indefinitely from the news network in November after it was uncovered that he had advised the former governor of New York following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The Department of Justice is currently investigating the sexual harrasment claims made against the former NY leader.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CNN besmirched itself with the Chris Cuomo scandal

"It can be said plainly that Chris Cuomo only has himself to blame," Alex Shepherd says of the scandal embroiling the CNN anchor in attempting to help brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defend against sexual harassment accusations. "Family is complicated, but the journalistic ethics here are not. Aiding his brother’s crisis management team to the extent that he did is a clear breach of professional standards, one that would make it impossible for Chris to cover any sexual misconduct story in the future—and one that would call into question his political coverage writ large. But CNN must swallow a heaping helping of blame, as well. The network besmirched itself and its other journalists by waiting six months to yank Chris Cuomo off the air for an offense that would have brought a swift end to almost any other journalist’s career. The network willfully set aside journalistic standards in March 2020, when Chris was repeatedly allowed to interview his brother on air during prime time. It’s hardly a surprise that Chris Cuomo continued flouting the rules after CNN permitted that original ethical breach. Putting family first and job second was CNN’s policy during the spring of 2020, after all."
CELEBRITIES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy