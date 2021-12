After a busy free agency period and a draft that would produce immediate returns, it shouldn't have been surprising that the new-look Patriots offense took some time to gel. With a rookie quarterback and two new tight ends and two new receivers entering the mix, the process began last spring and continued into the early parts of the season, but in recent weeks there have been signs things are starting to come together, most obviously the current five-game win streak.

