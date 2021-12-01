At least 33 arrested outside Supreme Court amid abortion access protests

A lmost three dozen pro-abortion rights advocates were arrested Wednesday while protesting outside the Supreme Court .

At least 33 protesters were arrested and held behind a makeshift holding pen after they blocked street access, Capitol Police told the Washington Examiner .

They protested what many deem an effort to overturn Roe v. Wade .

The nation's highest court began hearing oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Wednesday.

The case represents the most significant hurdle to abortion access in years and seeks to examine the contemporary standard by which states revise their abortion restrictions.

Protesters refused to respond to questions, and many wore T-shirts and carried signs displaying pro-abortion rights messages.

One protester told the Washington Examiner there were people from the Abortion Access Front in the crowd.

Members of the group Center for Popular Democracy Action also chanted, "One out of four! One out of four!", according to footage of the protest posted to Twitter.

