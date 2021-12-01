ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Didn't Steal It': TikToker Claims Issues With Security System in Viral Video

By Catherine Ferris
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While at a self-checkout station, the TikToker said he scanned his item but the system did not recognize it and an employee had to...

The Independent

Woman shares video warning to others of being ‘tracked’ by unknown stalker via iPhone

A TikTok user has alleged in a viral video that a tracking device may have been planted on her after bizarre notifications started popping up on her iPhone.The TikTok user, whose handle is @angel.edge95 on the platform, shared her experience in a video that has been viewed over 17 million times, collected 2m likes, more than 39,000 comments and has been shared more than 150,000 times as of Wednesday.The video was shared on 22 November.The user, in the video, said that the bizarre notification prompts on her phone suggested her location was being tracked by an unknown device.“I think I...
Daily Mail

Woman is awarded $2.1M after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing Xmas lights, Captain Crunch and loaf of bread worth $48 - and then threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200!

An Alabama woman has been awarded $2.1 million after Walmart falsely accused her of stealing and threatened her with legal action unless she repaid $200, which was more than the value of the alleged 'stolen goods.'. Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes filed a lawsuit against the superstore alleging that in November...
Indy100

TikTok users are claiming they can ‘shift’ to different realities by using a shower

A bizarre and unexplainable trend has emerged on TikTok where people are claiming that they can travel to different timelines by using “portals” while having a shower. A Daily Mail report highlights a handful of people on the video-sharing app who claim to have been able to shift into different realities - both intentionally and accidentally - by simply changing the temperature in their shower which allows them to “manifest” the change they desire.
The Southern

'Just doing her job' leads to viral TikTok video, recognition for Dollar General clerk

Emily Duncan had only worked at the Dollar General in Vienna for a few months when an elderly customer got a little talkative. As Duncan, 25, scanned the woman’s items, the shopper started telling the cashier all about herself, oblivious to the man in line behind her. Duncan saw him though, and with eye contact and a smile she tried to let him know she appreciated his patience.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

