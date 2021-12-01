'I Didn't Steal It': TikToker Claims Issues With Security System in Viral Video

A TikTok user has alleged in a viral video that a tracking device may have been planted on her after bizarre notifications started popping up on her iPhone.The TikTok user, whose handle is @angel.edge95 on the platform, shared her experience in a video that has been viewed over 17 million times, collected 2m likes, more than 39,000 comments and has been shared more than 150,000 times as of Wednesday.The video was shared on 22 November.The user, in the video, said that the bizarre notification prompts on her phone suggested her location was being tracked by an unknown device.“I think I...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO