Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) so far this year, soaring 558% higher between the Jan. 1 opening price of $737.89 and its Nov. 10 all-time high of $4,867.81. Although the crypto is currently trading down about 11% from that level, Ethereum has weathered the market-wide declines and crashes better than other altcoins.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO