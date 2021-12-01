ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fauci says first U.S. case of Omicron detected in California

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in California,...

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Mexico, official says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mexico, the deputy health minister said on Friday, marking the latest country where it has turned up amid concerns a new spike in infections could follow. The infected person is a 51-year-old who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
India detects third Omicron case, reports 415 COVID-19 deaths

AHMEDABAD (Reuters) – India reported its third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, government officials said, as total Covid-19 cases inched closer to the 35 million mark. Officials in the western state of Gujarat said the patient who tested positive for Omicron was a 72-year old man of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Omicron coronavirus variant found in about 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in about 15 U.S. states as of Saturday night but the Delta variant remains the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told ABC News on Sunday. (Reporting by Susan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Here are the new U.S. COVID-19 travel restrictions beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior. Also, Biden will extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was scheduled to expire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fauci did 'immeasurable harm' with premature warnings on omicron: Pavlich

"The Five" hosts tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday for appearing to downplay his previously dire warnings on the new COVID-19 omicron variant. "For Dr. Fauci again to go out and scare the entire country in the world into thinking this is going to be the death of everything again did immeasurable harm," co-host Katie Pavlich said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government's claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotech company Novavax. "The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future," Emma Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session...
INDUSTRY
Philippines bans travellers from France to prevent Omicron spread

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will ban travellers coming from France to prevent the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the presidential office said on Wednesday. The ban, which applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days, runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH

