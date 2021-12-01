Displaying items by tag: cost

Applications for Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to help with heating costs start today

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will begin accepting applications through county social services departments for the state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program today.

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 14:43

19-year-old Tennessean glad he chose RichmondCC Lineman program

HAMLET — Jason Blevins is a long way from his hometown of Loudon, Tennessee, but the 19-year-old is right at home in the Electric Lineman program at Richmond Community College.

Monday, 01 March 2021 11:16

Too many North Carolinians lack access to the medical services they need. One possible response, as we have heard incessantly for more than a decade, would be to expand Medicaid under the terms of the Affordable Health Act, with most of the expense to be borne by the (already heavily indebted) federal government.

Wednesday, 06 September 2017 23:17

Agriculture Cost Share Funding Now Available

ROCKINGHAM -- The Richmond Soil and Water Conservation office has announced that local farmers and agricultural landowners can now receive agriculture cost share funding.

