The hunt for the omicron coronavirus variant is on at 68 state and local public health labs across the country, and it begins with a process of elimination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told lab directors this week to begin searching for omicron in COVID-19 test results that come back positive, but with one specific part of the test having failed. If the results don’t identify the specific gene that produces the coronavirus’ iconic spike protein, that would be a sign that it could be the omicron mutation.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO