Kentucky Fried Chicken fans might not know exactly what is in the chain's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, but now, for a limited time, they can make their home smell exactly like they do. KFC has just announced that for the fourth year in a row, they will be releasing their popular 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, which will fill your home with the mouthwatering scent of your favorite fried chicken for up to 3 hours of burn time, according to Taste of Home. Fans of the chain can create a new holiday tradition of gathering around a fire and enjoying not just the warm, comforting glow, but the tantalizing scents of perfectly seasoned fried chicken as well. Each Firelog is constructed from 100% recycled materials and made by the company Enviro-Log. The uniquely festive product will be sold exclusively at Walmart for just $15.88 per 5-pound bundle. And that's not all KFC is offering their fans this holiday season.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO