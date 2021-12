Both teams will be in action, with the men at home taking on Rockwall and the women making the trip south to Canton to take on the Lady Eagles. Coach Brandon Shaver’s varsity squad has been on a tear since their season began; the Wildcats come in to Tuesday’s home contest 5-0, looking to make it six straight wins if they can get the victory over Rockwall tonight.

CANTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO