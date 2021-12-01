ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man steals catalytic converters, leads officers on chase before disappearing for 10 days, police say

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SBi8_0dBNp9ev00

A man is accused of stealing catalytic converters in Greensburg, leading police on a high speed chase and then disappearing for 10 days.

Police said Michael Kiselka was caught cutting the converter off of a box truck in the parking lot of a gym.

“The gym was open at the time. The owner looked out and saw black Kia vehicle parked and the male laying underneath the box truck,” said Capt. Shawn Denning with Greensburg police.

Officers said Kiselka then took off, leading police on a high speed pursuit. Video showed him weaving in and out of traffic, tearing in front of a school bus and topping speeds of more than 100 mph. Kiselka was able to get away.

Ten days later, police said the same investigating officer found the same black Kia in the parking of a grocery story in Greensburg. The vehicle was registered to his mother and she told investigators where to find Kiselka.

He was found and arrested in Millvale.

